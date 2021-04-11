Penn State tight end reunites with former coach through transfer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Penn State tight end will reunite with a former Penn State offensive coordinator by transferring to a new school.

Reserve tight end and Camp Hill native Zack Kuntz will transfer to Old Dominion.

Former Penn State OC Ricky Rahne left Happy Valley for the head coaching job at Old Dominion after the 2019 season. Old Dominion canceled its 2020 season due to COVID-19. Rahne still has not coached a game for the Monarchs.

Kuntz only had three catches in his time at Penn State. He was in the middle of a deep and talented tight end position group that included Pat Freiermuth, Nick Bowers, and freshmen contributers Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange.