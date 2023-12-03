UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 10 Penn State is off to Atlanta to play in the Peach Bowl to take on No. 11 Ole Miss. It will be the first time these programs will meet and it will also be the first time Penn State has played in the Peach Bowl.

The Nittany Lions finished up the regular season 10-2 for the second consecutive season and have been rewarded with another trip to a New Year’s Six Bowl. Last year Penn State defeated Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl.

Ole Miss finished their regular season at 10-2 and is ranked in the top 20 for scoring offense. The Rebels are averaging 34.8 points and 455 yards per game.

If Penn State wins the Peach Bowl, they will become the first program to win all six New Year’s Six Bowl Games. Kickoff is December 30 at 12:00 ET.