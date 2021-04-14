nittany_nation_logo_1555899_ver1.0_1492142622969-60044165.jpg

Penn State women’s soccer racks up postseason awards

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The regular season Big Ten champions took home plenty of postseason hardware Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions took home forward, midfielder, coach and co-freshman of the year honors from the Big Ten.

  • Ally Schlegel: Big Ten Forward of the Year
  • Sam Coffey: Big Ten Midfielder of the Year
  • Eva Alonso: Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year
  • Erica Dambach: Big Ten Coach of the Year

Schlegel leads the Big Ten in goals scored, game-winning goals and points.

Schlegel, Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri earned First Team All-Big Ten honors as well. The full Big Ten postseason teams are listed below:

First Team All-Big Ten

Forward Ally Schlegel

Midfield Sam Coffey

Midfield Frankie Tagliaferri

Second Team All-Big Ten

Forward Payton Linnehan

Defender Eva Alonso

All Freshman Team: Defender Eva Alonso

Sportsmanship Award: Kerry Abello

