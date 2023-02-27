The Big Ten wrestling tournament begins Saturday in Ann Arbor. Despite being the most dominant program in the country, a Big Ten title continues to allude the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has won nine of the past 11 national championships, but hasn’t won the Big Ten title since 2019. Under head coach Cael Sanderson, the Nittany Lions have actually won more national titles than Big Ten titles.

“I mean, we want to compete. Well, I think our our our eyes are always on the nationals. You know, that’s the biggest goal,” said Sanderson. “You know, the conference as part of the Nationals in that you have to qualify and get there and you know it determines you’re you obviously you’re you’re you’re placing in your seat there. So your question is do we want to win the Big Ten conference? Heck yeah. Let’s go.”