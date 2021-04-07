Penn State’s Brady Berge retires from wrestling

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Penn State wrestler will retire from competition after numerous injuries in his college career.

Brady Berge announced his medical retirement Wednesday.

Berge cites concussions and his health as the reason to end his wresting career. Berge missed nearly the entire 2019-2020 season after suffering a concussion in international competition in the fall. He made some noise in the 2021 NCAA Tournament before having to medical forfeit out of the competition.

Berge had upset Iowa’s Kaleb Young of Punxsutawney in the second round before suffering a lower body injury in the quarterfinals.

Berge qualified for two NCAA Tournaments in his Penn State career.