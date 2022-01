Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1) drives to the basket ahead of Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday Jan 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State’s game Wednesday night has been postponed.

According to a university released, the postponement is a result of positive COVID results within the Golden Gophers’ program. The schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Penn State now plays next on Saturday, at Iowa.