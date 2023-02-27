UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is departing the Nittany Lions for an opportunity in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Scott has been with the Nittany Lions since 2020 and has helped turn multiple defensive lineman into NFL players. Last season Penn State led the Big Ten with 42 sacks.

This will be the second coach James Franklin will replace this offseason after firing wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield after the Rose Bowl.

“I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years. John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” James Franklin said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Scott’s role with the Lions is unknown, however Todd Walsh their defensive line coach departed to become the Panthers defensive line coach.