Penn State’s men soccer takes home Big Ten Championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)-Penn State takes home the championship after beating Indiana 3-0 in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship.

The first goal came from Senior Seth Kuhn in the 36th minute of the game. 20 minutes later into the game when Sophomore Tyger Williams found the back of the soccer net for the second score. Redshirt Senior Pierre Reedy then made the last score with just a little over five minutes left in the game.

Last year Penn State lost to Indiana in the championship with a score of 3-2.