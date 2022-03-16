UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Sam Sessoms could be leaving Happy Valley as multiple reports say the guard is entering the transfer portal.

ESPN was the first to report on the move, though Sessoms is still listed on Penn State basketball’s official roster as of Wednesday night.

Sessoms averaged 11.6 points-per-game this season, and scored 18 in the Nittany Lions Big Ten Tournament win over Ohio State. Sessoms was fourth in three-point attempts and makes for Penn State, but connecting on 42-percent, he led the Nittany Lions.

Sessoms has one year of eligibility left, his COVID year. Before coming to Penn State, Sessoms scored 1,115 points for Binghamton University, and is second all-time on the school’s Division I scoring list.