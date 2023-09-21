UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a heavy amount of traffic expected for Penn State’s annual “White Out” game, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays.

PennDOT said Thursday that there may be delays for drivers coming to Beaver Stadium from the Harrisburg area due to a bridge preservation project in Juniata County. The project is currently underway along Route 22 in Walker Township and spans Route 2003 (Doe Run Road) about a mile before the Port Royal exit.

Doe Run Road is currently restricted to single lanes in both directions and has already contributed to significant traffic delays during Penn State’s previous home football weekends, according to PennDOT.

This weekend, PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Centers plan to display travel time to Beaver Stadium on its changeable message signs on Route 22 and 322.

The project is expected to wrap during the 2024 construction season, so delays could be possible during each Nittany Lions home game.

On Sept. 23, No. 7 Penn State will host No. 24 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. The game can be watched on WTAJ.