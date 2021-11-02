PSU men’s soccer senior named Big Ten offensive player of the week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s soccer senior midfielder Seth Kuhn was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced.

In the final week of the regular season, Kuhn recorded seven total points on three goals to lead Penn State to defeat No. 7, Maryland and Wisconsin. Penn State men’s soccer clinched its first Big Ten title since 2013.

Against Maryland, the Wyomissing, Pa. native scored his first goal of the season and assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime to push the Nittany Lions to victory. Against Wisconsin, Kuhn recorded his first career multi-goal game including the game-winning goal.

Kuhn has three goals and a team-high seven assists for 13 total points heading into the postseason, career-high marks in each category.

The No. 1-seed Nittany Lions are set to begin the postseason in the Big Ten Tournament at home against No. 8-seed Michigan on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.