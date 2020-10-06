PSU unveils fan cutouts for Beaver Stadium

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While you may not be able to attend a Penn State football game this season, a cardboard cutout version of yourself can make the cut.

Beaver Stadium cutouts are now for sale and will be placed in seats during the football season.

According to the website, a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to THON, along with two equity and inclusion programs at Penn State: the Bunton-Waller scholarship program and the Multicultural Faculty Development Support Funds.

The Bunton-Waller scholarship is named after Mildred Settle Bunton (1932) and Calvin Hoffman Waller (1904). Bunton was recognized as the first Black woman to graduate from Penn State and Walker is believed to be Penn State’s first Black graduate.

For the cardboard cutouts, fans are asked to wear white in their photo to recreate the atmosphere of a white-out game. At the end of the season, fans will be able to pick them up and take them home.

Pricing is $85 for the general public and $65 for active Penn State students. If you want your cutout to be on display for the Ohio State game on Oct. 31, you must purchase one by Oct. 18.

The photo submission guidelines provided by the website can be found below:

Penn State-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or other branding of NCAA schools or sports teams other than Penn State.

No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands (other than Nike), hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding.

No names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any other person with or without permission.

No political statements, logos, slogans or other political content.

No offensive or negative comments about Penn State or other NCAA schools or sports teams.

No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos.

No arms raised in photos.

This team reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory or otherwise inappropriate. The team will not be obligated to provide the purchaser a refund if a submitted photo is rejected for any of these reasons.

One person per photo.

The website to order a cutout can be found here.