Report: Justin Shoter enters transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Pete Thamel, a writer for Yahoo Sports covering college football and basketball, Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter has entered the transfer portal.

Source: Penn State WR Justin Shorter is in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 26, 2019

Although Shorter is in the transfer portal, this does not mean he will leave. Coach Franklin confirmed today in the press conference that there were “conversations had” but unaware of the report prior to entering the room.

Shorter is just a redshirt freshman, and so far on the season has 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns.