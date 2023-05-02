UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Leo O’Boyle is the latest transfer to commit to Penn State basketball, brining the Nittany Lion’s portal haul up to six

O’Boyle, who shot 40-percent from three last season for the Leopards, averaged 11.6-points-per-game. He scored 16 in Lafayette’s game at Penn State this fall. O’Boyle connected on four three-point shots in the loss.

The Scranton native has one final season remaining of eligibility.

O’Boyle joins transfers Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) Puff Johnson (North Carolina) Nick Kern (VCU) Zach Hicks (Temple) and Ace Baldwin (VCU) as incoming Nittany Lions.

The news comes on a day where former Nittany Lions recruits Braeden Shrewsberry and Carey Booth officially commited to Notre Dame, following Micah Shrewsberry to South Bend.

While Penn State has yet to sign a freshman in this class, Mike Rhoades has secured six transfers, and held onto freshman Kayne Clarey and Jameel Brown. Still undecided, however, is Kebba Njie and Evan Mahaffey who remain in the portal. Speculation has grown that Njie, the highest graded player in Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class, will also join Shrewsberry at Notre Dame.