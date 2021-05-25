Steelers sign Penn State TE Freiermuth

FILE – Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) looks for a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Steelers rookie Freiermuth took over former tight end Vance McDonald’s locker … right next to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pat Freiermuth is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler.

The former Penn State tight end was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He holds the Penn State record for career touchdowns for a tight end (16) and was tied for eighth all-time at the end of his collegiate career.

Freiermuth has 1,185 career receiving yards, which ranks him at 26th overall in school history. He also had 92 career receptions, tied for 20th all-time at Penn State. Freiermuth said he is thrilled to be with the Steelers and that the team has a playing style he embodies.

“I just like to be physical,” said Freiermuth. “If that is blocking the whole game, pass protection the whole game or even running routes and catching the football. I like to do everything physical. I don’t shy away from contact at all. I am not going to be a guy who is going to hurdle someone or juke someone. I am going to be a guy who runs through someone. I am going to try and bring the juice that way and dominate the guy through my physicality.”