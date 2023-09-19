Mike Rhoades (middle) being introduced as the next head men’s basketball coach at Penn State.

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — A meeting with Michigan at the Palestra highlights the Nittany Lions 2023-24 season schedule released on Tuesday.

After a charity exhibition in October, the regular season gets underway November 6th against Delaware State. The Nittany Lions’ first four games all come at the Bryce Jordan Center with a notable matchup, November 14th, against nearby Saint Francis.

Few games will be circled harder on the calendrer than the team’s Thanksgiving day matchup with Texas A&M, a rematch of Penn State’s historic NCAA Tournament blowout win against the Aggies. That game will be played in Kissimmee, Florida during the EXPN Events Invitational.

December 6, Penn State begins conference play at Maryland. The team also concludes the regular season with the Terps in March.

On January 7, Penn State heads back to Philadelphia to play Michigan at the Palestra, continuing a budding tradition of the Nittany Lions playing in the City of Brotherly Love.

