‘The voice of Penn State Football’: Play-by-play caller for Penn State football calls 30th season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Steve Jones, otherwise known as the voice of Penn State football and basketball, will be celebrating his 30th season of doing play-by-play calling for the Nittany Lions football team.

In 1980 Steve graduated from Penn State University and quickly grabbed a mic to start calling their basketball games before he started calling their football games. He says about how he has witnessed some of the greatest events of his life by calling the football games.

“Joe Paterno’s 324th win, his 400th win, his 409th.,” said Jones. “You look at the game with Ohio State in 2005 and Tamba Hali flips Troy Smith on his head, Larry Johnson going over 2,000 yards rushing in a season on a touchdown run.”

Besides being there for some of the greatest moments in the history of Penn State football, he has also been there for some of the worst moments for them as well including the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky Scandal. He also remembers the win Penn State had over Ohio State in 2016.

Fast forwards five years and now current coach James Franklin has Penn State as a top 10 program with aspirations for the College Football Playoffs. Steve is amazed by how far the Nittany Lions have come.

“They’re now at that point where they’re terrific almost year in and year out. Now can you get over that last big hurdle which is the biggest of them all — the final four group.”