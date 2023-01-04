UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) – Midway through through the second quarter Monday, Mitchell Tinsley caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, his final in a Penn State uniform.

The senior wide receiver announced he would enter the NFL draft Wednesday, foregoing his final season of elgibility.

Tinsley, who transferred to Penn State from Western Kentucky ahead of the season, caught 51 passes, for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Tinsley caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory.

NFL Draft Buzz grades him as the 29th best receiver in the draft class.