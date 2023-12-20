UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a happy holiday in Happy Valley this year for head coach James Franklin who checked off the top three items on his Christmas wish list; landing offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, landing his next recruiting class, and now hiring defensive coordinator Tom Allen, which coach Franklin joked that he slept a little better last night.

“You said I look better. Well, wonder why,” said Franklin. “Cause I got Coach K and I got Tom Allen and everybody signed. No drama.”

Allen spent the past seven seasons as the head coach of Indiana and now will be taking the reins from Manny Diaz. This past year the Nittany Lions led the nation in sacks and allowed only 223 yards per game, which was the lowest total in all of college football over the past decade.

“You know, you want to be a place where expectations are high, you know, but there’s no question,” said Allen. “I mean, you go out there and you look at what what they were able to accomplish this past season. It’s pretty impressive. Now, that doesn’t happen very often.”

Replacing Diaz is no easy task after he elevated what was already one of the historically great defensive programs over the past two years, but Allen feels the DNA of his defense is similar to Diaz’s.

“We’re going to be aggressive, attacking defenses. I think one thing we we’ve been known for is just being a being a really do a good job of disguising things,” Allen said. “You know, making that quarterback have to really process when the ball gets snap. Take a lot of pride in that a lot of time with that and changing windows.”

Like Kotelnicki, Allen will not coach in the Peach Bowl as Franklin wants to ease them both in and let them get acclimated to the program.