UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — “Why would I not try to run it back one more time!” were the words from Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Yong who announced Monday that he plans to return to Happy Valley for a fifth season.

RBY is a two time national champion and in a lengthy post on social media said he looked forward to chasing a third NCAA individual title, and another team title.

Over the past two years Bravo-Young went 36-0 winning titles at 133-pounds. He is 81-9 for his career.

The Arizona native returns using his extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes because of the pandemic.