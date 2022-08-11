UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last season, WR Parker Washington was a solid second option for QB Sean Clifford.

Washington played second fiddle behind Jahan Dotson, who was defenses’ primary focus. But this year, Dotson is in the NFL, catching passes from Carson Wentz in Washington.

Replacing a first round draft pick will be a challenge, but Washington can fill the void.

In 2021, the Texas native was second on the team in catches (64,) receiving yards (820,) and receiving touchdowns (4,) trailing only Dotson (91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns) in those categories.

On Saturday’s media day, second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said Washington has an “uncanny ability” to get open, a trait used to describe Dotson.

While 5’10, 215 pound Washington is built more like a running back, and 5’11, 183 pound Dotson is a smaller receiver, the man who has thrown the football to both players says the two aren’t actually that different.

“You know, Parker and Jahan have a lot in common from a natural playmaking ability,” said Sean Clifford on media day. “I think that they they both bring a lot to the table as well and they both like to have the ball in their hands that they want to have. They want to make the big play. They want to be the guy, you know, when it’s third and three, and we’ve got to pass the ball it’s ‘I want the ball.'”

Penn State kicks off the season in less than a month, on the road at Purdue on Thursday, September 1.