Williams helps No. 20 Illinois to 60-55 win over Penn State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Over the Main Street Bridge, there is a tinny little shop on the Southside of the City of Elmira. Once you enter — you feel transported into a tropical oasis.

Allison Duncan, the owner of CraftFarm located at 228 South Main Street, has been making soap for over 5-years now. What started as a winter hobby quickly turned into a small business.