With losses piling up James Franklin’s future is once again questioned

A month ago coaching searches at LSU and USC fueled speculation that James Franklin would leave in the offseason, but winning was expected to silence that talk. Unfortunately there hasn’t been enough of that lately.

After losing four of their last five, the conversation has shifted a big and some wonder if bringing Franklin back is even in Penn State’s best interest. The Associated Press’s Ralph Russo wrote this week that there has never been a better time to part ways with Franklin.

Other writers like SI’s Mark Wogenrich contends the two are still better off together. The outside noise and struggles have led many to believe Franklin is distracted. During his weekly press conference, he said he gets the narrative.

“We’ve lost some games that we had a chance to win and our record looks a little bit different so I get that people are trying to connect the dots there. All the things that I’m able to control, I’m controlling, but I get it. I understand the business, I understand people’s concerns.”

Franklin’s future is uncertain, but he reiterated this week that his past actions show his commitment to Penn State.