COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 28 points, Julian Reese bulled his way to 24 points plus 15 rebounds and Maryland beat Penn State 81-75 in overtime.

Young was 7-of-19 shooting and made all 12 of his free throws in coming up two points shy of his career high. Reese was 7-of-11 shooting in tying his career-high point total, was a rebound short of tying his best and made 10 of 15 free throws while collecting his fifth double-double of the season. Jamie Kaiser Jr. added 10 points and Donta Scott grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), which snapped a four-game losing streak and extended its home win streak to 16.

Kanye Clark scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting and made all seven of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1). Ace Baldwin Jr. made all of nine of his free throws but was just 3 of 13 from the field in scoring 16 points.

Maryland scored the first five points and last five in overtime as Penn State was limited to four free throws. DeShawn Harris-Smith scored four of his seven points in overtime, including a three-point play that gave the Terrapins a four-point lead with 29.5 seconds left. Young added two more free throws for the final margin.

Reese and Harris-Smith both made 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point lead late in regulation then Baldwin was fouled when Jahari Long collided with him trying to intercept the inbounds pass. Baldwin made both free throws and Young came up short on a runner at the buzzer.

Maryland shot only 34% and made only 5 of 25 from the arc but had a whopping 53-31 advantage on the boards, including 23 offensive rebounds. The Terps also made 30 of 39 free throws as three Penn State players fouled out, including their top two big men, Qudus Wahab and Demetrius Lilley.

Penn State was 19 of 21 at the line, shot 39% from the floor and made 8 of 25 from the arc.

There were 17 lead changes and 12 ties.

The Nittany Lions never trailed in the first half and led by as many as 11 — the game’s largest lead — but were only up 30-28 at halftime.

Penn State will open its home conference schedule against Ohio State on Saturday then play three nonconference games before resuming Big Ten play in January. Maryland is home against Alcorn State on Tuesday and follows that up with three more nonconference games before resuming Big Ten play next month.