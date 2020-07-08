No summer classic – a historical look of NASCAR at WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the news shakes the Twin Tiers, we take a special look at the history of NASCAR at Watkins Glen.

The circuit announced that for the first time since 1985, NASCAR will not come to Watkins Glen International due to the virus travel restrictions into New York State. The annual summer classic will look to return next year as Daytona’s road course will now assume the race that was slated for WGI in August.

18 Sports takes a classic look back at the overall impact the race has on the region, the Twin Tiers, and ultimately, the fans.