Nolan Manwaring earns All-American baseball opportunity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball player on the rise is getting a major shot in the game.

Horseheads 5th grader, Nolan Manwaring, was selected to play in the prestigious Youth All-American Games in Florida. Manwaring was selected to play after thousands of submissions were submitted throughout the country. The invite-only event showcases the top youth baseball players looking to better their game against the best of the best.

Nolan is a part of the long lineage of baseball excellence in the Manwaring family. His Dad, Jason, is the current Elmira Express head baseball coach. Jason was also an All-American at Mansfield University. Kirt Manwaring, Jason’s uncle, was a Major League Baseball (MLB) Gold Glover and Kirt’s son, Dylan, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2013 out of Horseheads High School.

18 Sports congratulates Nolan on this special accomplishment.