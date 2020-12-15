Notre Dame High School hires Max Young as Athletic Manager

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Notre Dame High School is set to hire Max Young as their new Athletic Manager.

Young is in his fifth year as a health and physical education teacher at Notre Dame. Young also is in his fourth year as Department Chair for physical education and health.

He has coached JV boys basketball for two years and varsity girls basketball for four years now.

This year will be his fifth year coaching boys and girls tennis as well.

Young “is a team player” according to Notre Dame High School administration and he “has enjoyed working with our student-athletes, parents, and other coaches.” The administration also stated that “he will be a dedicated leader of the athletic program at Notre Dame High School.”

