NP/Mansfield wins Josh Palmer Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The champions are starting to be crowned.

On day four of the annual Josh Palmer Classic, North Penn/Mansfield earned a team championship in the regional division, besting Wellsville, 59-54. Logan Tokarz, who was named tournament MVP, scored a team-high 15 points for North Penn/Mansfield.

Max Jusianiec scored a staggering 38 points for Wellsville, but it would not be enough to secure victory.

In other action, the Elmira girls basketball team received 23 points from senior guard, Kiara Fisher, in a 63-53 win over Sacred Heart to earn a fifth-place finish in the girls division at Ernie Davis Academy.

Rival Horseheads topped Corning in the girls division, 59-22, to earn third-place thanks to 12 points from Carly Scott and 10 from Jillian Casey.

The Elmira boys team finished in seventh after a 59-52 win over Bishop Kearney. Also in the same division, Horseheads fell big to Rochester McQuaid 72-27, finishing sixth.

Full highlights and more from Monday night’s championship games on 18 Sports at 11.