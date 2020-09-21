NTL Football Week 2 – a musical recap

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Week two of football in the Northern Tier was not short of highlights.

Although the Athens at Canton game was postponed due to the virus, the 18 Sports Blitz still brought you the highlights you cannot miss from this past Friday night. We take a special musical look back on week two of action, in the 18 Sports Rewind.

Also of major note, the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week is back. Vote now on mytwintiers.com/sports through Sunday, we’ll reveal the top athlete as voted by fans every Monday night only on 18 Sports at 6.

