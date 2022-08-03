WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Football season has officially kicked-off with NTL Media Day. Teams from around the NTL along with Waverly and Tioga gathered at Shepard Hills Country Club to introduce their teams for the upcoming season.

Players and coaches from around the Twin Tiers discussed their hopes and goals for the 2022 season with local media.

Athens head coach Jack Young said the event is something teams look forward to every season.

“Shepard Hills hosts these great kids, and what a time, said Young. It’s a kick-off event that we didn’t do for a lot of years and now it’s been going on for four or five years, it’s an awesome event.”

Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist and his Warriors team are coming off of a District IV Class A Championship and a state semi-final appearance. For the coach, media day helps him prepare for the upcoming season.

“You know when this day comes football is right around the corner, it puts a smile on your face and you’re ready to go, said Sechrist.

All of the NTL teams are looking to improve on the previous season with the exception of Sayre. Sayre has announced that they will not field a varsity football team this season. Sayre will only field a junior varsity program in 2022.

The NTL football season opens up on August 26th, with ten games slated for opening day.