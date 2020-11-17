NTL sports delays start of winter season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another local high school sports league has altered its immediate future.

The Northern Tier League (NTL) in Pennsylvania announced that they have postponed the start date for area high school athletics in the region for the winter season. In an official release, the league voted to move the game season start date until January 4, 2020. Practices can officially begin on December 7th.

A full release is shared below from the league website, stick with 18 Sports on the future developments in the NTL and surrounding athletic conferences.

The Northern Tier League voted at their fall meeting on November 16, 2020 to postpone the start of Northern Tier League contests until January 4, 2021. It was also recommended to start practices on December 7, 2020.

The NTL Showdown will also be on a one year hiatus and will resume in the 2021-22 season.