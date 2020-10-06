NTW Wrestling fundraiser coming to Wysox

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special event in sports entertainment will hit the Northern Tier.

Local professional wrestling promotion, Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW), returns on Saturday, October 17 at 2:30 pm at the Wysox Haunted House in Wysox, Pennsylvania. Doors will open at 2 pm and tickets are just $20 for admission. The event, “Haunted Havoc” will be both a wrestling show and an opportunity for fans to attend the haunted house.

After the wrestling the show, the haunted house will open its doors at 7 pm. Proceeds from the event will go to the venue and the surrounding region.

The card features some of the top talent on the local wrestling scene, including WWE and ECW veteran, HC Loc of Campbell, Elmira native’s Mike Templar, and Chris Chichester of the team “Born to Wrestle,” Canton’s own Aaron Lineberry, and more.

Lineberry spoke with 18 Sports about this special show coming to our area on his farewell tour. Lineberry, who will wrestle as “King Kong Nasty,” will be retiring in this next year after over a decade in the professional wrestling industry. Check out this special interview with Lineberry as we get ready for the big show in under two weeks.