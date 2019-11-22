NTW Wrestling returns Sunday in Sayre

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Northern Tier Wrestling returns Sunday with a cast of the region’s best talent.

NTW Fight to The Finish will go down on Sunday, doors open at 2:30 pm, the first bell is at 3 pm on the card. WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas, along with WWE veteran, The Patriot, will be special guests at the event.

Campbell native and WWE and ECW veteran, HC Loc, will battle champion Dewey Murray for the NTW world title in the main event. 18 Sports’ Andy Malnoske will be the special guest referee for the big match.

Sunday will also be the first show for the rising talent in the NTW training school. It will be a night and a show you can’t miss.

For more information on NTW and how you can buy tickets for Sunday, find the promotion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northerntierwrestling/