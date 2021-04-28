NTW Wrestling returns to Wysox

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Northern Tier Wrestling (NTW) makes its triumphant return to live action this Saturday.

NTW, a northern tier based professional wrestling promotion, will invade the Wysox Haunted House in Wysox this Saturday. Doors open at 2:30 pm while wrestling action begins at 3 pm. The event will be held to help Boots Inc. an operation that looks to build opportunity for the future in the region for citizens.

On the card will be Elmira wrestling legend, Rob Cook, along with local tag team Born to Wrestle and plenty more. General admission tickets are $15 and front row seats are listed at $20. For complete information on the event, find NTW Wrestling on Facebook.

Card is subject to change. Check out a special preview with Born to Wrestle, the team of Elmira natives Mike Templar and Chris Chichester.