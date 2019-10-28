AP source: Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants for 2 picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 23: Leonard Williams #92 of the New York Jets celebrates a sack on Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.

Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but has none in seven games this season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

ESPN first reported the trade Monday.

Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension.

Williams won’t wait long before facing his former team: The Jets host the Giants on Nov. 10.

