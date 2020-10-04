BOX SCORE: Giants 9, Rams 17

Opening Statement: I want to take a second before we start today to offer up my thoughts and prayers to James White from New England and his family for what he’s going through. Obviously, he’s had some tremendous losses and a tough battle. Our hearts are with him today. There are a lot of players who voiced the same thing. I wanted to make sure we got that out there.

In terms of the 49ers, obviously, we’re playing one of the greatest historical franchises in the National Football League. This is a team that obviously dominated through the 1980s and have had continued success throughout. They had success in the 90s as well as the 2000s. They play a very explosive brand of football. Kyle (Shanahan) does a tremendous job offensively of really building this team to expose your weaknesses. It’s one of those deals, you watch Kyle’s games, you can tell right away what he thinks about a team based on how he game plans and goes at you early in the game. This is a fast-start team that doesn’t wait to start putting points on the board. They’re very explosive off the bat scoring on the first drive. They do a tremendous job of that. Their running game sets up the play action pass and the explosive passes down the field. But really, it all starts with the run with these guys, and they do a tremendous job of that.