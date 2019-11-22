Digital Huddle Week 12

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.

Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but has none in seven games this season.