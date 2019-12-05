Digital Huddle Week 14

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Since meeting in the NFC wild-card game in January 2017, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have followed the same path for a couple of seasons.

Neither made the playoffs the past two years and both fired the coaches who got them to the postseason in the 2016 season. The Giants got rid of Ben McAdoo in late 2017 and the Packers dumped long-time coach Mike McCarthy 12 games into the ’18 season.