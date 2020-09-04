Giants invite fans to virtual season kickoff event

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: General view of the Blue and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants are hosting a virtual season kickoff event for fans next Thursday, September 10th, the same night the 2020-2021 NFL season begins.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on Giants.com, the Giants Mobile app, and the Giants Youtube channel.

Bob Papa, the voice of the Giants, and two-time Super Bowl champion David Diehl will serve as hosts, with guests including team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, head coach Joe Judge, quarterback Daniel Jones, cornerback James Bradberry and a handful of other players.

The show will also include an interview with Super Bowl XXV MVP O.J. Anderson as part of the team’s season-long initiative to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1990 Super Bowl champions.