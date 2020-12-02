Giants place linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball as Kyler Fackrell #51 of the New York Giants defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and he will miss at least three games in the closing stretch of the regular season.

Fackrell, who is tied for second on the team in sacks with three, was injured in New York’s 19-17 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. He had a pick-6 against Dallas in Week 5.

Tight end Kaden Smith, rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver Dante Pettis were activated off the COVID-19 list.

The Giants also waived defensive back Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso. Hartage has been on both the active roster and practice squad this season and played in one game, Nov. 15 vs. Philadelphia.

Santoso was signed last week off the practice squad in case Graham Gano was unavailable for the game at Cincinnati. Gano was activated off the COVID-19 list Saturday and was 4 for 4 on field goals against the Bengals.