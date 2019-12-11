Gridiron Update Week 15

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eli Manning walked over to a waiting group of friends and family outside the Giants locker room, leaned in and gave his wife, Abby, a kiss on the cheek. Abby had vowed years ago after a rough night among the Philly crowd she would never watch a game in the city again.

But an exception had to be made, Manning made his first start for the Giants in three months, and there’s no guarantee he’ll get many more.