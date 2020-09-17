Justin Tuck, Tiki Barber among 6 Giants on 2020 HOF Ballot

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 08: Justin Tuck #91 of the New York Giants looks on against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Six players who spent all or a significant portion of their careers with the Giants are among the 130 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, which was announced today.

The list includes defensive end Justin Tuck, who was cited in his first year of eligibility, plus running back Tiki Barber, guard Chris Snee, tight end Jeremy Shockey and punters Sean Landeta and Jeff Feagles.

Also nominated were three players who suited up for the Giants late in long careers: running back Herschel Walker (1995), tackle Lomas Brown (2000-01) and running back/return specialist Brian Mitchell (2003).

Among the marquee players eligible for the first time are quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson.

The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. Eighteen Finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LV. The Finalists will consist of 15 players from the list of 130 announced today, plus the recently named Senior Finalist, wide receiver Drew Pearson; Contributor Finalist, scout Bill Nunn; and Coach Finalist, Tom Flores.

A look at the Giants’ Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees:

Justin Tuck, DE, played for the Giants from 2005-13

A third-round draft choice in 2005 from Notre Dame, Tuck played in 127 regular-season games with 90 starts in nine Giants seasons. He was a two-time Super Bowl winner, two-time Pro Bowler, and four-time team captain. Tuck was credited with more than 500 tackles. His 60.5 sacks are the sixth-highest total in franchise history.

Tuck also played in 10 postseason games. He had 5.5 sacks, tied with former teammate Osi Umenyiora for fourth place on the franchise’s postseason list. Tuck twice sacked Tom Brady in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, when a dominant defensive line was one of the vital components in the Giants’ victories against New England.

In a video tribute to Tuck when he announced his retirement in 2016, Eli Manning said, “One of my best memories of Justin is from Super Bowl XLII, when he was constantly in the backfield, harassing Tom Brady.” Manning was the MVP in each of those title game victories.

Tuck left the Giants following the 2013 season and spent two years with the Oakland Raiders for whom he had six more sacks.

He was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2016.

RB Tiki Barber, played for the Giants from 1997-2006

A second-round draft choice from Virginia in 1997, Barber played his entire career for the Giants and held 13 Giants records when he retired following the 2006 season. His 10,449 rushing yards are a franchise record and 3,552 more than No. 2 Rodney Hampton on the career list. Barber’s 4.71 career per-carry average is also a record.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Barber owns the three-highest single-season rushing totals in Giants history with 1,860 in 2005, 1,662 in 2006 and 1,518 in 2004. He holds the franchise’s top two single-game rushing totals with 234 at Washington on Dec. 30, 2006 in his final regular-season game and 220 against Kansas City on Dec.17, 2005.

Barber’s 38 career 100-yard games were twice as many as franchise runner-up Joe Morris and his nine 100-yard outings in 2004 are the single-season mark.

Barber holds both the Giants’ single-season (357 in 2005) and career (2,217) rushing attempt records.

On Dec. 31, 2005, Barber scored on a 95-yard run at Oakland to break Hap Moran’s 75-year-old record for the longest run in Giants history (91 yards on Nov. 23, 1930).

He was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in the inaugural class in 2010.

Chris Snee, G, played for the Giants from 2004-2013

A 2004 second-round draft choice from Boston College, Snee also played exclusively for the Giants. He was the team’s starting right guard from the first game of his rookie season until a hip injury ended his final season. He started all 141 regular-season games and 11 postseason games in which he played and started all 16 regular-season games seven times in his 10 seasons. From 2005-11, Snee started 101 consecutive regular-season games (plus seven postseason games) before missing a game with a concussion.

Snee was a two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowls XLII and XLVI) and was a game captain for the latter victory. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012.

In 2010, Snee was voted first-team All-Pro by The Sporting News and the Pro Football Writers Association and second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Snee was the last playing member of the terrific and popular offensive line that included Shaun O’Hara, Rich Seubert, David Diehl and Kareem McKenzie from 2006-2010. At one time, the group started 38 consecutive regular-season games, then the league’s longest streak.

In Snee’s 10 seasons, the Giants had a 1,000-yard rusher five times – including Barber’s team-record 1,860 yards in 2005. Manning passed for more than 3,000 yards in each of Snee’s final nine seasons and for more than 4,000 yards each season from 2009-2011.

He was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2015.

Jeremy Shockey, TE, played for the Giants from 2002-07

Shockey joined the Giants as a first-round draft choice in 2002. He played in 83 regular season games with 82 starts and started all three postseason games in which he played for the team. His 371 career receptions are the fifth-highest total in Giants history and first among tight ends.

Shockey had 4,228 receiving yards (15th in team history) and 27 touchdowns, putting him in a tie with Earnest Gray, Chris Calloway and Ike Hilliard for 12th place on the franchise’s career list.

In postseason play, he had 13 catches for 143 yards and one score.

Shockey was selected to the Pro Bowl four times in his six seasons with the Giants.

In 2007, he started each of the first 14 games before suffering a fractured left fibula vs. Washington on Dec. 16. The injury required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the season and the entire postseason. Kevin Boss stepped into the starting lineup for the Giants’ run to the NFL championship. Despite the injury, Shockey finished third on the team with 57 catches for 619 yards.

Shockey was traded to the New Orleans Saints on July 21, 2008. He played three seasons for the Saints and caught the game-winning touchdown pass in their victory against Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV. Shockey played his final season in 2011 for the Carolina Panthers.

His career totals included 547 receptions for 6,143 yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season and 22 catches for 225 yards and three scores in the postseason.

Sean Landeta, P, played for the Giants from 1985-93

Landeta began his 21-season NFL career with the Giants in 1985 and stayed until his release midway through the 1993 season. He punted on the Giants’ Super Bowl-championship teams in 1986 and 1990. Landeta was selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team in each of those seasons.

In 1986, Landeta led the NFL in both gross (44.8) and net punting average (37.1). When the Giants won the Super Bowl four years later, he led the NFC with a 44.1-yard average.

Landeta was a seven-time All-Pro selection and was named to the NFL’s 1980s and 1990s All-Decade teams.

His 1,401 punts place him third in NFL history, and he is second in Giants annals with 526 punts. Landeta’s 43.8-yard average with the Giants places him fourth in team history.

After leaving the Giants, Landeta played for the Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams (twice), Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Philadelphia (twice).

Jeff Feagles, P, played for the Giants from 2003-09

Unlike Landeta, who began his NFL career with the Giants, Feagles spent the final seven seasons of his 22-year career with the team after previously playing for New England (two seasons), Philadelphia (four), Arizona (four) and Seattle (five). He was the punter for the 2007 Super Bowl champion Giants.

Feagles is one of just four players in history to play at least one game in 22 years, joining George Blanda (26), Morten Andersen (25) and Gary Anderson (23). His 352 regular-season games played are the fourth-highest total in NFL history. Feagles also played in 11 postseason games. In those 22 years, he never missed a game, which Tom Coughlin, his coach for the final six seasons of his career, called, “an incredible, incredible accomplishment.”

He owns the league records for punts (1,713, or 269 more than No. 2 Shane Lechler) and punt yardage (17,211). His 554 punts inside the 20 are also NFL record.

In seven years with the Giants, Feagles totaled 513 punts (the fourth-highest total in team history), 21,161 yards and a franchise-record 178 punts inside the 20.

Feagles was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Cardinals in 1995 and with the Giants in 2008, when he was joined by specialist teammates kicker John Carney and snapper Zak DeOssie. Feagles, 42, and Carney, 44, were then the oldest teammates in the NFL and were the two oldest players ever selected to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to his numbers and honors, Feagles was one of the greatest holders in history. He is widely regarded as the greatest directional punter who ever played. Early in his career, he began to develop and refine a strategy to kick the ball away from the league’s ever-growing legion of dangerous punt returners. Feagles became a master at punting the ball toward the sideline or out of bounds, and especially of dropping it in the opposing team’s territory.

Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner at Georgia, played in all 16 games with three starts in his lone season with the Giants in 1995. He rushed for 126 yards on 31 carries, caught 31 passes for 234 yards and scored one touchdown. Walker enjoyed much more success from 1986-94 playing for Dallas, Minnesota and Philadelphia. After leaving the Giants, he played his two final seasons for the Cowboys.

Brown started every game at left tackle in his two seasons with the Giants and was a pillar on the line that helped the team advance to Super Bowl XXXV. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro playing for Detroit, Arizona and Cleveland from 1985-99. After leaving the Giants, Brown played a final season for Tampa Bay in 2002 and helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl XXXVI.

Mitchell played for the Giants in 2003, the final season of a 14-year career spent entirely in the NFC East, including stints in Washington (10 seasons) and Philadelphia (three). He helped Washington win Super Bowl XXVI and was a first-team All-Pro in 1995. In Mitchell’s only season with the Giants, he averaged 20.3 yards on 55 kickoff returns and 5.3 yards on 29 punt returns.