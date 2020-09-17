Player Profile: James Bradberry

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The New York Giants and DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced an exclusive, multi-year arrangement on Wednesday, making DraftKings the Official Sports Betting, iGaming, and Daily Fantasy operator of the team.

This multi-faceted arrangement grants DraftKings access to official Giants marks and logos, in addition to a first of its kind virtual SportsLounge open on Giants’ game days, providing attendees with unique and innovative ways to engage on all DraftKings platforms.