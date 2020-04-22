WATCH LIVE: N.Y. Blitz Draft Preview

(NEWS10) – When it comes to the New York Football Giants – it’s a guessing game. Just when you think you know what Dave Gettleman is going to do…well, Daniel Jones. Granted, that seems to have worked out so far, but as they say, lightning never strikes twice.

The team is flush with picks this year, but most of them come later on. Here’s how the 3-day draft plays out for Big Blue.

Round 1: Pick 4

Round 2: Pick 36

Round 3: Pick 99* (*Compensatory Selection)

Round 4: Pick 110

Round 5: Pick 150

Round 6: Pick 183

Round 7: Pick 218, Pick 238**, Pick 247*, Pick 255* (**Acquired in trade from New Orleans Saints)

You’ll notice the Giants have been gifted with the final pick in this year’s draft. They player chosen last is often referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant.” How irrelevant they end up being can vary. The final selection in 2018, Trey Quinn, recorded 26 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown for the Washington Redskins last season. Caleb Wilson, the tight end chosen with the final pick in last year’s draft, did not record a single snap in 2019.

Ideally, you’d like more picks in the first half of the draft than in the second, and whether Dave Gettleman tries to move up at any point, remains an unknown.

What is known, at least, what is thought to be known, is who the Giants are eyeing for the fourth overall selection.

It really comes down to need.

They need help on the offensive line. Nate Solder floundered last year — and the $12M dollars they paid him — felt like $12M too much. Lucky for Old Davey G. — this is a deep class of Offensive Tackles.

The trio of Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Wills (Alabama), and Mekhi Becton (Louisville) lead the pack. Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Austin Jackson (USC), and Josh Jones (Houston) round out the top group. That order may change depending on who you talk to, but there’s definitely 5-7 guys with the skills necessary to start week 1 for whatever team ultimately gives them a shot.

Wirfs and Wills have appeared as the favorites for Big Blue, though Becton has also reportedly been in the conversation.

When asked if he felt any urgency or pressure to come out of this draft with one or two ready-to-go offensive linemen, Gettleman said it’s about getting the right guy.

“Well again, you know my theory. It’s very, very difficult for Saquon to run the ball if he doesn’t have holes. It’s going to be difficult for Daniel to throw the ball when he’s on his back. We’ll continue to build the offensive line. Is it a pressure point? To a degree. I’m not going to deny that. But it’s about getting the right guy. It’s about not panicking. Like I said before, we think Nick Gates has a bright future as an offensive lineman. Spencer Pulley has done good work for us at center. (Jon) Halapio is coming back, hopefully he’ll be ready to go and recovered from the Achilles by June. We’re just going to keep working at it. Joe and I are of the same mentality that really and truly, the offensive line sets the tone for the team. It really does. I think of all the teams that I’ve been with that have gone to Super Bowls, the offensive lines were the tone-setters. You think of the offensive lines in 2007 and 2011 when we beat the Patriots, those groups set the tone. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we replicate that.”GM Dave Gettleman during pre-draft conference call on April 17, 2020

What else does this team need?

They need a play maker on defense. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons fulfills that need. He played virtually everywhere in college, sometimes lining up at OLB, Safety, and Slot corner on back to back to back plays. Sounds like a slam dunk for a team that needs a play maker, but the question is, which need is greater?

There are scenarios some analysts have drawn up that see the Giant’s trading the fourth overall pick, and somehow securing both Simmons and a top tackle, but that’s a long shot.

Gettleman has never traded back in any draft he’s been a part of, and although he said the team was exploring all of their options, including fielding offers for the pick, nothing concrete has been reported as to where the Giant’s may look.

If you’re worried that one of these players is better than the other, in terms of skill at their position, don’t worry too much. It is difficult to truly miss with the fourth overall pick, just take a look at who was drafted at that position over the last five seasons.

Players drafted 4th overall since 2015

2019: Clelin Ferrell, DE (OAK)

2018: Denzel Ward, CB (CLE)

2017: Leonard Fournette, RB (JAX)

2016: Ezekiel Elliot, RB (DAL)

2015: Amari Cooper, WR (OAK)

This will be the fourth time in franchise history the team has held this draft position. The last time they had it, they drafted Philip Rivers – and then traded him to San Diego for Eli Manning. We know how that worked out.

And, for their second-round selection, if you feel like the 36th overall pick doesn’t yield the same caliber of talent…

Players drafted 36th overall since 2015:

2019: Deebo Samuel, WR (SF)

2018: Darius Leonard, LB (IND)

2017: Budda Baker, S (ARI)

2016: Myles Jack, LB (JAX)

2015: TJ Yeldon, RB (JAX)

The NY Blitz created our own one-round mock draft ahead of the big night, to see that in full, click here.

For full pre-draft coverage follow the NY Blitz on Facebook and Twitter.

The 2020 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.