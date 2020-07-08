NYCBL, ACBL All-Star games to be played in Mansfield in 2021-22

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers of the NYCBL and ACBL have extended their All-Star Game partnership through the 2021 season, according to team owner Don Lewis.

The NYCBL will host the All-Star Game in New York July 11, 2021 and the ACBL will host the All-Star Game in the 2022 season.

“The Destroyers organization has already been planning for the 2021 season on and off the field. We have also had very successful league meetings concerning the 2021 season. We are excited to announce that the All-Star game date for 2021 has already been set. This is a great way to show off our talented players. We look forward to having Destroyers players representing Mansfield during the league’s 2021 All-Star game,” stated Lewis.