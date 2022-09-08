HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The top BMX event in New York is coming to Horseheads.

The 2022 New York State BMX Championship event will hit the Holding Point complex this Friday and Saturday. Sunday is the planned rain date in the event one of the days is pushed back on the schedule due to the weather. Close to 600 riders from age groups as young as 2 to 60 will converge on the complex this weekend.

Track operator Gary Bleil tells 18 Sports that this event has been many years in the making. Through hard work, dedication, and tremendous teamwork with his wife Sarah and volunteers, this weekend is going to be truly special.

Full weekend schedule below for the 2022 New York State BMX Championships: