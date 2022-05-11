HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best BMX riders will converge on Horseheads this weekend.

The annual New York State BMX Qualifier event will be held at the Holding Point in Horseheads. Registration begins at 11 am with riding to begin shortly after 1 pm. Qualifying races will lead to the New York State Championship event which will also be held at the Holding Point complex September 10.

Hundreds of riders are expected to compete and help grow the sport in the region. The sport of BMX continues to surge in numbers and the qualifier will include heats for all age groups and experience levels. The Horseheads track is sanctioned by USA BMX and is currently ranked fourth in the northeast region as one of the best tracks for overall performance.

For more information, you can find Horseheads BMX on Facebook and take a closer look at our previous story previewing the New York State Tournament from this past winter below.