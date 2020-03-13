NYS Championships suspended for winter season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area student-athletes will face a very tough outcome.

After days of anxiety and precaution with the coronavirus outbreak, the New York State Athletic Association released some difficult news. The association announced that the winter sports season championships would be suspended for boys basketball, girls basketball, hockey and bowling.

Elmira girls basketball (21-1), with perhaps its greatest season in school history and fresh off their fourth consecutive Section IV title, will likely not play this year again. Newfield and Avoca boys basketball advanced to the next round of their respective state tournaments but will no longer see the court.

The Express girls were ranked 5th in Class AA in the latest stat rankings and boasted three major division one players who helped elevate the program to new heights. Future Syracuse guard, Kiara Fisher, St. Bonaventure bound and fellow guard, Morgan Gentile, and forward Zaria Demember-Shazer who’s going to Marist next season.

The full release is below from the NYSPHSAA: