ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top horseshoe events hits Elmira next weekend.

The New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifiers will be held at Grove Park in Elmira on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. Registration begins at 9 am with a prompt 10 am start at the horseshoe complex for both days of tournament competition. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Chemung County SPCA.

Local horseshoe players are thrilled to have the qualifying events in Elmira as each player must compete in two qualifiers to be eligible for play in the state overall tournament. The 2022 New York State Horseshoe Tournament will be held Labor Day weekend in Waterloo.

If you would like to register for the qualifying events at Grove Park, you can do so by emailing doubleringer630@gmail.com or by contacting Gerry Bernard on Facebook.

18 Sports spoke with World Horseshoe Champion, Dave Reynolds of Horseheads, to get his take on this exciting weekend in the region.