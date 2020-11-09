NYSPHSAA announces winter sports update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After weeks of discussion, the winter sports season in New York has some answers.

On Monday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and its director, Dr. Robert Zayas, released a statement regarding the decision to play sports. Low-risk sports such as bowling, indoor track, skiing, gymnastics, and swimming & diving are permitted to start practice and compete on Monday, November 30th.

High-risk sports such as basketball and wrestling will be determined at a later date and time. Below, is the full statement via the NYSPHSAA’s Twitter page. Stick with 18 Sports for more on the future of the season.